Mothers of Murdered Youth organization dissolves after 27 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mothers Against Murdered Youth (MOMY) is an organization based in Colorado Springs that aims to help families who suffer a loss of a child to violence.

The organization has unfortunately decided to shut down.

MOMY was created by Jennifer Romero after the loss of her 13-year-old son, Geno, who was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting. She then spent the next 27 years supporting and advocating for families who suffered similar tragedies.

Saturday,Romero, along with many of her loved ones, gathered to close the journey in fellowship.

CSPD Deputy Chief John Koch even showed up and presented her with a commemorative coin to honor all the work she's done in the community. Romero is one of five people who have received one of these coins.

The board of MOMY met and decided to dissolve the organization because it could no longer sustain itself financially.

"I do want the families to know that have been with me all these years, how much they did for me," said Romero. "It was like reaching up and not finding nothing but air, you know, and then somebody reached down and grabbed my hand and helped me up. And that was... my community of mommies. I gave everything. I gave them my heart, my soul, my finances, my life."

Romero touched the hearts of many throughout the community. We talked with Kimberly Bolding, who joined MOMY in 2018 after losing her son.

