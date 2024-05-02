Mother of inmate who died by suicide at El Paso County Jail hopes federal lawsuit will hold medics accountable

COLORADO SPRINGS — A federal lawsuit filed by the family of 18-year-old Dezaree Archuleta claims mental health providers at the El Paso County Jail repeatedly ignored her cries for help before she took her own life two years ago while in custody.

The lawsuit was filed in April of 2024 against Wellpath, the jail's medical provider at the time, its parent company H.I.G. Capital and several Wellpath medical providers. The document said during the 23 days Archuleta was in jail she expressed suicidal thoughts to providers 16 different times. Wellpath and its officials were aware of, but ignored her constant pleas for help, according to the lawsuit.

One of the incidents reported in the lawsuit said a deputy found her gouging her legs with a screw. A separate incident listed in the lawsuit said Archuleta was found punching herself in the mouth and bleeding badly. The lawsuit said Archuleta had asked to be seen by a psychiatrist to receive medication she had previously been prescribed, but Wellpath staff told her a psychiatrist was impossible to reach on the phone. The document said instead of helping her, a Wellpath therapist gave her mental health pamphlets and told her to use her coping skills.

According to the document, Archuleta was placed on and taken off suicide watch multiple times during her time in jail. On June 9, 2022, she hung herself with a piece of her jumpsuit while off suicide watch, according to the lawsuit.

Archuleta's mother, Shelly Romero, said she believes her daughter would still be alive today if Wellpath medical staff had kept her on suicide watch.

"They failed her. They failed her completely. I feel like they could have done so much more for her," said Romero.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) switched healthcare providers at the jail starting Jan. 1 of this year, signing a new contract with VitalCore Health Strategies. The sheriff's office said the new provider replaced Wellpath, which provided services from 2020 to 2023.

Sheriff Joe Roybal said in a statement that many inmates battle addiction and mental health issues. He said, "It was vital for us to find a medical provider who had the experience and capability to address these unique needs and adapt to our rapidly changing population."

Romero said she's happy about the change, but said it's too late for her family.

"I feel like it's a step in the right direction for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. I really do. I think that they are doing the right thing," said Romero. "It's hopefully not too late for the next family."

On Feb. 6, 2024, EPSO announced a $1 million settlement between El Paso County, the sheriff's office, and Archuleta's family.

Romero said she hopes the federal lawsuit will hold Wellpath staff accountable, even though it won't bring back her daughter.

"That's all that you can do is file a lawsuit for them to be held accountable, to make them change and do better for the next person, right? Like, I don't wish this on any family at all," she said.

News5 reached out to Wellpath for comment on the federal lawsuit. Wellpath has not responded.

