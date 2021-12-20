Mother and son die in Pueblo murder-suicide

PUEBLO — On Sunday, a mother and son died in Pueblo as a result of a murder-suicide according to Pueblo Police.

Police say they responded to a home on the 4500 block of Ridge Drive regarding a suspicious death.

Police then found the mother and son inside the home with gunshot wounds, they were declared dead on the scene.

After an investigation, police say that evidence indicates that the mother took her son’s life, and then her own.

Their identities have not been released yet.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130.

