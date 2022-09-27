Most Reverend Michael Sheridan, Second Bishop of Colorado Springs, dies at 77-years-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — Most Reverend Michael Sheridan, Second Bishop of Colorado Springs, died on the morning of September 27 at the age of 77 years old.

The Bishop was reportedly moved to hospice on Monday night at Penrose Hospital, where he passed away just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday with his rosary in his hands.

Bishop Sheridan served as Bishop from 2003 to 2021

In a statement to News5, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said:

“Bishop Michael Sheridan was a faithful servant of his flock in the Diocese of Colorado Springs and his presence in our community will be missed. I appreciated knowing and working with him. May God bless him.” Mayor John Suthers

A vigil will be held Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Bishop James Golka presiding.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on October 7 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Apostles Church with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York as the principal celebrant.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.