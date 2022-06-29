More than one million ballots returned in Colorado's 2022 Primary Election

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As of Tuesday night, over one million ballots had been returned in the state of Colorado. El Paso County returned about 119,000 ballots and Pueblo County had just over 27,000 ballots returned, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

Election day brought all walks of life to polls; some first-time voter and some who never take a year off.

"I think it's cool that I get to have an actual say and not just ask my parents what they're doing," said one man who had just turned 18-years-old and dropped his ballot at the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

Another man says he votes every chance he can because "it's our patriotic duty."

Voter turnout tracked along the same lines as it did for the 2018 and 2016 primaries, just slightly lower than in 2020 during the presidential election.

This year, the biggest demographic voting was women between the ages if 65 and 74.

County Clerk and Recorder, Chuck Broerman, says his office is still dealing with the impacts of misinformation regarding voter fraud that has continued circulating since 2020.

"Everything we've done has verified and validated the work that we do, and that we deliver the right results on election night... And when people go out there and spread mistruths, it's very hurtful."

Broerman says any questions and concerns regarding voter fraud can be brought to his attention.

