More than $500,000 in unclaimed credits with San Isabel Electric waiting to be claimed

SOUTHERN COLORADO — San Isabel Electric says they owe more than half a million dollars in credits to current and former members.
The not-for-profit electric co-op serves areas west and south of Pueblo. San Isabel is putting a list of people they owe credits to here.
If your name is on the list, the Electric co-op wants you to call them.
According to the company, this program is what separates the co-op from other electric utility providers, and through 2023, they have redistributed a total of $37.4 million in capital credits.
You will be required to show an ID to claim the credits.
