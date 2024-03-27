Watch Now
More than $500,000 in unclaimed credits with San Isabel Electric waiting to be claimed

If your name is on the list of customers owed, San Isabel wants you to call them directly.
Power line
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 19:22:30-04

SOUTHERN COLORADO — San Isabel Electric says they owe more than half a million dollars in credits to current and former members.

The not-for-profit electric co-op serves areas west and south of Pueblo. San Isabel is putting a list of people they owe credits to here.

Capital Credits Infographic

If your name is on the list, the Electric co-op wants you to call them.

According to the company, this program is what separates the co-op from other electric utility providers, and through 2023, they have redistributed a total of $37.4 million in capital credits.

You will be required to show an ID to claim the credits.
____

____
