More than 50 gravesites vandalized at Manitou Springs cemetery

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Police Department is investigating vandalism at the Crystal Valley Cemetery.

A statement from the city said crews found more than 50 monuments and gravesites had been toppled or broken. Large amounts of trash and a small burn area were also found in the cemetery.

Crews are working to restore the cemetery and the Parks and Recreation Dept. will be contacting the families and plot owners whose loved one's gravesites were damaged, the statement said.

“It is disheartening to see such disregard and damage towards the memories of our community’s loved ones,” Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto said. “We have heightened our patrols around the Cemetery and are urging anybody with information to anonymously contact that Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, where they could receive a cash reward.”

The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers can be reached at crimestop.net or at (719)-634-STOP [7867] and you will remain anonymous.