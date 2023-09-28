More than 3,000 union healthcare workers threaten to strike against Kaiser Permanente

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 3,000 union healthcare workers are threatening to go on strike against Kaiser Permanente. They are asking for better pay and a faster hiring process to help alleviate staffing shortages.

"I hope our patients know we're doing this for them," said Emily Barrera, a Parkside Kaiser Medical Assistant.

Kaiser Permanente and the union need to reach a bargaining agreement by Oct. 4th, or union workers will go on strike for three days.

"It's hard to do something you love and have the people at hand who control it all just not care," said Barrera as she wiped tears from her face. "We're not asking for anything crazy."

The union, SEIU Local 105's President Stephanie Felix-Sowy said this is the first time they have given a strike notice to Kaiser in their 26-year partnership.

"Kaiser executives are failing patients now, they're failing their employees right now," said Felix-Sowy.

Kaiser Permanente declined an on-camera interview. I spoke with Representative Andrew Sorenson over the phone. He said they are making progress in negotiations and are confident about reaching an agreement with the union before a strike.

"I know a number of clinics who have already canceled, rescheduled patients for those days so yet again, our patients are getting delay of care," said Barrera.

In an email, Sorenson said they "have plans in place to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care should a strike actually occur."

"I've heard Kaiser say it's a tactic, it absolutely is a tactic, like I said this is their right," said Felix-Sowy.

The union is asking for a 24% pay increase over the next four-year agreement. Kaiser offered 12%.

"[A pay raise] would mean I could get my car fixed, I wouldn't have to worry about how I'm going to get to work everyday," said Barrera.

Sorenson said Kaiser's philosophy is to pay workers at or up to 10% above local market.

He said they are accelerating hiring with a joint goal of hiring 10,000 new union workers in 2023.

Barrera said she hopes they can find common ground so that a strike can be avoided. "It would mean everything, it's honestly the last thing any of us want to do."

Kaiser Permente is the largest non-profit health provider in Colorado. There are three medical offices in Colorado Springs and two in Pueblo.

____

