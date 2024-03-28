More than 200 seasonal jobs need to be filled Friday at Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will be hosting a job fair on Friday to fill their seasonal positions.

According to the department, between 200-300 positions need to be filled. Available positions consist of full-time, part-time, and flexible hour seasonal positions.

Positions will range from park rangers, maintenance crews, sports positions, jobs with the Therapeutic Recreation Program and cultural services positions at Garden of the Gods, Rock Ledge Ranch, and the Pioneers Museum and community center.

Most positions will be employed from May through October, but can vary from position to position.

"We are grateful for the passion, enthusiasm, and hard work that seasonal employees offer our department each year,” said Britt Haley, director of PRCS. "These positions not only provide valuable work experience in a fun and exciting environment but also allow individuals to be a part of creating memorable experiences for our residents and visitors."

City officials encourage you to come prepared for an on-the-spot interview as you could leave with a position. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center.

