More than 20 local nonprofits to receive over half a million dollars in grants

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Over 20 nonprofit programs in the Pikes Peak Region will be receiving grant money totaling more than half a million dollars thanks to Pikes Peak United Way.

The local organization focuses on youth success, family, stability, and helping the most vulnerable in the Pikes Peak Region through mentorship programs, development workshops, resource connecting, and job opportunities.

The organization said Tuesday it was able to give out $700,680 in grant money to 29 nonprofit programs for 2023-2024.

The money is split into the main three ways that will improve the Colorado Springs community and align themselves with Pikes Peak United Way's mission, which are, youth success, health, and family stability.

The grant selection process was made possible through Pikes Peak United Way's Community Investment Fund.

The Community Investment Fund is a way for residents in Colorado Springs to give to a program, knowing their money will be spent by Pikes Peak United Way and will be invested back into the community for uses like the recipient grant programs.

“We are thrilled to be able to award each of these deserving organizations this year,” said Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact. “We are so grateful to our wonderful community members and donors who helped make this possible, and we are eager to see the lives that will be impacted.”

Pikes Peak United Way's Community Investment volunteers screen all grant applicants and programs and awards are given on the basis of applicant's fiscal responsibility, effectiveness, and impact alignment.

Below are the nonprofit programs receiving grant awards based on impact area:

Youth Success



Peak Education

Assistance League of Colorado Springs

The Place

Forge Evolution

Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region

Court Care of the Pikes Peak Region

Fostering Hope Foundation

Early Connection

CPCD

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

Partners in Housing

Lutheran Social Services

Hope & Home

Family Stability



Catholic Charities

Crossfire Ministries

Silver Key Senior Services

Homeward Pikes Peak

Greccio Housing

Community of Caring

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

Tri-Lakes Cares

Health



Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado

Safe Passage

Care and Share Food Bank

Dream Centers

Serenity Recovery Connection

The Resource Exchange

