More than 100 volunteers spent the morning placing flags on veterans' graves at the Academy Cemetery

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 100 volunteers gathered at the Air Force Academy Cemetery to place more than 1,600 flags at the gravesites of those who have served our country.

People came from all over the state traveled to help make sure the flags were there ahead of Memorial Day.

Some said they have family members buried at the Academy's cemetery. One woman talked about the significance of taking part after recently burying her husband.

"I happened to see this on the news that we could come out and do this. It's very moving to be here, though. When we laid my husband last year in Arlington, seeing all of the flags waving, dress right dress was very touching." Tonya Vanwinkle, Volunteer

The U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery is the final resting place for Medal of Honor recipient Bill Crawford. The World War II veteran is from Pueblo, Colorado.

Also buried there is legendary fighter pilot and tactical fighter wing commander during the Vietnam War, Brigadier General Robin Olds. He shot down 17 enemy aircraft between World War II and the Vietnam War. He also served as the Commandant of the Cadets at USAFA.

