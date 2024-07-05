More than 100 artists take over Breckenridge for 41st annual July Art Festival

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — More than 100 artists, each with their own unique style, came together this week for the 41st annual Breckenridge July Art Festival.

“I was basically raised in the back of an art show booth,” said Tina Cunningham, who runs the show with the help of her dad, who founded the festival back in 1981.

Forced by distance to sell the show, 20 years would pass before Cunningham moved back to Denver from Florida. “I've always had a love for the arts, and growing up with the business, I was very familiar with it. We had the opportunity to do it, so Dad and I decided to take it back over.”

Tina Cunningham, the director of the Breckenridge July Art Festival, with her father Dick Cunningham, who founded the festival in 1981.

As fate would have it, the Cunninghams bought the festival back from the very same person they sold it to.

And the community of artists that has formed since has become a bit like family.

“We all support each other, which is wonderful. It's not like, really a spirit of competition here… it's just like cheering each other on. And I just love seeing everybody's unique artistic voice,” Cunningham said.

The 41st annual Breckenridge July Art Festival runs through Saturday at 505 South Park Avenue.

