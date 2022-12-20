More than 1,100 migrants have arrived in Denver since Dec. 9, city says

DENVER — Denver City Council members voted Monday afternoon to extend Mayor Michael B. Hancock's disaster declaration beyond its initial seven-day length as the city continues to grapple with what it calls an "unprecedented humanitarian crisis."

Since Dec. 9, more than 1,100 migrants have arrived in Denver, according to a Monday update from the city. Overnight, 134 migrants arrived. The day prior, that number was 90.

In total, there are currently 408 migrants seeking shelter in city emergency shelters and 153 in partner emergency shelters.

Denver City Council President Jamie Torres told Denver7 the city is having to borrow employees from different departments to help with the influx of migrants from the southwest border.

Currently, the city is hiring short-term shelter assistants to help with intake, among other responsibilities. As of Monday morning, the city says more than 240 people have applied for the positions.

"We've got to be able to effectively manage this process and help folks along to their next place, or it will become a really difficult situation for us," Torres said. "We can't continue to cover these costs, and so I think the calling on the state for opening up additional federal resources or state resources is necessary."

Ahead of the forecasted arctic cold front, the city plans to open the Denver Coliseum as a 24-hour warming shelter for migrants, the unhoused and anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

All open recreation centers will also serve as warming centers during the day Thursday and Friday.