More protections for Colorado renters including capped income requirements

COLORADO SPRINGS — Renters in Colorado will soon have more protections. Two bills signed into law this year go into effect next week.

Senate Bill 23-184 will cap the minimum income requirements to twice the cost of monthly rent. Right now, landlords can require tenants to make at least three times what they charge for rent.

“One of the biggest problems with renters in Colorado Springs is that they're paying the majority of their income for rent or for mortgage,” said Senator Tony Exum, who represents District 11 in El Paso County. He’s also one of the prime sponsors for the law.

The law also caps the amount a landlord can charge for a security deposit to only two months worth of rent.

“That could be pretty steep along with the security deposit and application fee and all the other stuff that is required,” said Senator Exum.

The law also prevents landlords from asking about how much a future tenant makes or what their credit score is.

Exum, who represents Southeast Colorado Springs said on average, people are making just over $40,000 a year in that part of the city. He added that many are denied apartments or rental properties because of their income or credit score.

“The bill puts all tenants on an even playing field by making sure landlords can't see how much money they make, and making sure that decisions are based on that,” said Exum.

Colorado Springs renters like Grace Rummel and Emily Gill both say the change in law is a relief for renters of all ages.

“I really think it's going to increase accessibility for a lot of people,” said Gill. “I've looked at one bedroom, one bathroom apartments, and they are insane. It's at least $1,400 a month.”

“When first seeing those changes, I got really excited because I know that when I first started renting, I wasn't able to afford all of that,” said Rummel.

The other law, House Bill 23-1095, prohibits landlords from collecting fees and giving out penalties if a tenant fails to provide notice of non-renewal before the end of their lease.

These laws take effect Monday.

