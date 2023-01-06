More people want CPR certification after NFL player collapsed during game

Watch Now
You never know when you may need to save a life. Once a person isn't breathing and is nonresponsive, every minute matters. A defibrillator or AED is a quick way to shock the heart back to life but if you don't have one, CPR may be your only option.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 05, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS— Once a person isn't breathing or non-responsive; every minute matters. An Automatic External Defibrillator or AED can quickly shock the heart back to life. Without one, CPR becomes more crucial to save a life.

CPR Choice had more people wanting to enroll in classes since NFL player, Damar Hamlin, collapsed from cardiac arrest during a game Monday night.

CPR Certification is valid for 2 years. The biggest change to the American Heart Association techniques since 2020 is that mouth-to-mouth is no longer required to save a life.

"People weren't comfortable...which rightfully so, we went through a pandemic," said the CPR Choice Regional Coordinator Jessica Vasicko. "Doing hands-only CPR is better than not doing anything at all."

You never know when you may need to save a life, whether it be a family member, friend or even a stranger.

"You don't want to just stand by and say, 'I wish I could have done something," said ShaneaRae Cordova who went through CPR training Thursday.

Cordova got her certification again as a nurse.

"You're always learning so it's fresh in my mind and I'm ready whenever," said Cordova.

CPR Choice has 15 trainers in Colorado Springs and 6 in Denver. It offers weekend and weekday classes as well as private group training.

The Colorado High School Activities Association requires all coaches to have a CPR certification.
