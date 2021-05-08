More people can stop and smell the flowers at Venetucci Farm

FOUNTAIN — A community garden is finally able to show off it's beauty, as more COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.

The tulips are blooming as we speak, at the Gather Mountain Blooms Garden, inside the Venetucci Farm in Fountain. Three sisters with a passion for greenery, moved to Southern Colorado during the pandemic, and are leasing the property.

The farm offers gardening classes, floral workshops, and other activities for families to create memories. During the pandemic, many of those activities stopped, and classes were limited. Now that restrictions are being lifted,12 people can participate per class.

"I think our goals and what excites us and what we want to bring to the community, is what flowers bring to people," explained Leah Remacle, the Creative Services Director of the farm. "Flowers always bring a memory and they bring a connection," she said.

Tours start back up Saturday, May 8Th, and you can now book reservations for weddings at the farm.

"There's so much peace around it all. The scenery is beautiful, and we get to have our hands in the earth everyday," said Abby Remacle, who's in charge of Farm Operations.

