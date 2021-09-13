More employers offering mental health benefits to entice new hires

COLORADO SPRINGS — Studies are showing adults are having a hard time coping during this pandemic, and many of us know it can be hard to manage your feelings, especially in a tense work environment. As companies look for ways to attract new hires, many are starting to offer mental health resources as benefits.

From Starbucks, to Target, and even fast food companies like McDonald's, are offering resources to help their employees cope. Experts at Robert Half, a national HR consulting firm, say mental health has actually worsened for many employees since the start of the pandemic.

Help is out there, you just have to look for it. A study done by 'The Hartford', a financial services and insurance company, found deteriorating mental health can contribute to people leaving their jobs. It often starts with changes in work performance, frequent absences or tardiness, having trouble concentrating, and communication problems. It can end up affecting companies financially if it isn't addressed.

"There's a lot of tension in people's lives," explained Paul McDonald, Senior Executive Director of Robert Half. "Balancing work, balancing significant others and responsibilities, has really created this tension for individuals while being home in many instances," he said.

Unfortunately, not many employees are taking advantage of these resources. Experts at Robert Half, found that only about half of workers are using these benefits. That's mostly due to being unaware the resources are being offered.

"There are online resources, coaching, mental health, and therapy sessions that come through the insurance companies," McDonald said.

Not only do managers need to be empathetic and compassionate about their employees' needs, they also need to constantly remind them that these resources are available.

Here's a list of local companies that are offering mental health support:

1) Starbucks

2) Target

3) Zendesk

4) Sofi

5) Vizio

6) CampMinder

7) Chipotle

8) Papa John's

9) McDonald's

10) Toastmaster's International

For more information, click here.