More Coverage: El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority expands Peak Alerts reach through new database

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — According to emergency management authorities, an emergency alert system serving El Paso and Teller Counties has expanded to reach more people.

The El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority announced a database expansion for the Peak Alerts Emergency Notification System on Mon. Nov. 6.

Only 23% of El Paso and Teller County residents are signed up to receive emergency notifications from Peak Alerts. Emergency officials credit this issue to the decline in landlines, the rise in mobile devices, and the challenges emergency officials face in reaching community members.

The 911 authority is implementing a new contact database into the Peak Alerts system to combat this. Resident Connection is one of the largest databases of residential and business landline, VoIP, and mobile numbers specifically for official emergency notifications.

WATCH: ARE YOU PREPARED FOR THE WORST?

Are you prepared for the worst?

Emergency management leaders are continuing to encourage the community to sign up for Peak Alerts in an effort to ensure El Paso and Teller County residents are informed in case of natural disasters, or human-caused dangers that pose a potential threat to people's safety.

The sign-up process takes between three to five minutes.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.