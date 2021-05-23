More Colorado students attending historically black colleges

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, started out as places where black students could get a higher education, during a time when many other universities wouldn't accept them.

A scholarship agency in Colorado is noticing a significant number of African-American students enrolling at HBCUs. Ben Ralston, the President of the Sachs Foundation, says this year they are awarding more than 2 million dollars in scholarships to 49 students across the state, and Na'Im Briggs is one of them. Briggs began high school, technically, when he was in middle school, earning credits throughout until he enrolled at Colorado Springs Early College.

Briggs, who has a 4.6 GPA, now has his sights set on Howard University.

"In Colorado, people kept telling me Ivy League, Ivy League, Ivy League, " Briggs explained. "I felt Howard University was the place for me to feel seen and supported," he said.

Across the country, there are over 100 HBCUs. Several have also reported an increase in applications.

"I think a lot of that has to do with the high profile that HBCUs are getting, and the attention that they are getting with everything going on in the world," Ralston explained. "Whether a student chooses to go to a predominantly white school or an HBCU, we always just try to make sure our students go to an institution that serves them best," he said.

For more information on the Sachs Foundation, click here.