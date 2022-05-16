More burn bans go into effect for southern Colorado due to uptick in fire activity

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Several Burn Bans are beginning to go into effect due to an uptick in fire activity.

The City of Fountain is set to be in Stage II fire restrictions effective May 16, until rescinded.

The following are prohibited within the city:

Recreational fires or bonfires

Charcoal grills or outdoor wood-burning stoves

Outdoor smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle or building

Sale or use of fireworks

Outdoor blasting, welding, or use of acetylene or other torches with open flames are only allowed with permits by the City of Fountain Fire Marshal



The following are allowed within the city:



Outdoor cooking contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, or electric pellet-fed smokers.

Recreational fire pits contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves.

Those who violate the restrictions may be fined up to $1,000. Report any suspected violations to 719-390-5555.

Unincorporated El Paso County is also in Stage II fire restrictions until rescinded.

Sheriff Bill Elder elevated the restrictions from Stage I to Stage II after discussing the matter with the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group.

The change primarily impacts campfire and smoking activities.

The following are prohibited during the restrictions:

Open burning defined as campfires and warming fires, charcoal grills and outdoor wood burning stoves, the use of explosives, outdoor welding or use of acetylene or other torch with open flames other than in an area cleared of all flammable materials. Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

The use or sale of fireworks of all kinds.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Those who violate the restrictions may be fined up to $1,000. Report any suspected violations to 719-390-5555.

Current Burn Ban guidelines can be found online.

