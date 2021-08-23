Moose calf rescued from Grand Lake basement

GRAND LAKE — A Colorado Moose and her calf have been reunited after the calf was found trapped in the basement foundation of a Grand Lake house that burned down in the East Troublesome Fire.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said they received a call on August 19, about a moose calf that had fallen into a four-foot-deep foundation of a house.

Neighbors had tried to rescue the calf but they were unable to. When CPW arrived they said that the calf's mother was nearby and was clearly anxious. They report that the mother would go up to the foundation to check on the calf, touch muzzles, and then walk away.

When CPW arrived they tranquilized both the mother and the calf so that they could get the calf out of a ditch. They then put the calf and the mother inside a wildlife transport trailer and relocated them to a "suitable" habitat near Craig that same day.

“It’s a good reminder that folks need to fence off foundations and cover their window wells because animals can get trapped and die,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “We’ve had some increased reports of human-moose conflicts near Grand Lake since the East Troublesome Fire burn and we didn’t want to take the risk that this moose might get trapped again if we released it near the burn area.”

CPW has been working to grow the moose population near Meeker and Craig.

