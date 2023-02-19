Watch Now
Monument WWII veteran turns 100

Her family and friends gathered at Trinity Lutheran Church to celebrate the milestone
Marie West, a WWII Navy veteran and Monument president, turned 100 years old on Saturday. Devan Karp went to her birthday celebration to hear more about her journey
Marie West turns 100
Posted at 10:00 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 00:00:04-05

MONUMENT — Marie West was joined by her friends and family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monu ent to celebrate her 100th birthday. The Navy veteran from WWII said her secret to living a long life was to "be loving with people, and care about people, and family".

The church was packed as people put on nametags to remind her of their relationship. She was given a birthday cake, cards, and no gifts. Instead, Marie asked for donations to the ELCA Veteran Fund or the ADA Trinity Community Park Phase 2, a project to help children with disabilities find an accessible playground.

Her youngest daughter, Patsy Janeba, says that her mother is a treasure.

"Many times she'll say, 'I don't know why God has me here'. And my response to her is, 'he's not finished. you are too much of a role model and embrace for him to let you go yet'".

