Monument WWII veteran turns 100

MONUMENT — Marie West was joined by her friends and family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monu ent to celebrate her 100th birthday. The Navy veteran from WWII said her secret to living a long life was to "be loving with people, and care about people, and family".

The church was packed as people put on nametags to remind her of their relationship. She was given a birthday cake, cards, and no gifts. Instead, Marie asked for donations to the ELCA Veteran Fund or the ADA Trinity Community Park Phase 2, a project to help children with disabilities find an accessible playground.

Her youngest daughter, Patsy Janeba, says that her mother is a treasure.

"Many times she'll say, 'I don't know why God has me here'. And my response to her is, 'he's not finished. you are too much of a role model and embrace for him to let you go yet'".

