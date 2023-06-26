Monument Valley Park pickleball courts to close down for maintenance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Monday, June 26, the Monument Valley Park pickleball courts will be closed for routine maintenance and resurfacing.

The courts are expected to be closed for several weeks in order to let contractors clean the surfaces, fill in cracks, fix drainage issues, and reseal the court with acrylic surfacing to protect it.

The city did not provide a timeline for when the maintenance should end.

According to Park Maintenance and Operations Division Manager, Eric Becker, “These courts are a valuable resource and asset to our community. It is a top priority for the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department to keep the courts in great condition to ensure longevity and playing quality. We appreciate the community’s patience during the closure.”

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.