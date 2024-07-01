Monument set to have a day of celebration for the 4th of July

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument is going to be hosting a 4th of July celebration that will last all day long and feature everything from breakfast to live bands. News5 is a proud event sponsor and will look forward to seeing you out there.

Start off the day with a pancake breakfast hosted by the St. Peter's Knights of Columbus Council. The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. and last until 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the door and all proceeds will go to local charities.

After a hearty breakfast, you can get ready to watch the Monument Hill Kiwanis 4th of July parade. The Children's Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by the Main Parade.

It is important to get there early to get a good spot for viewing, however, Monument has certain guidelines to adhere to when trying to set up to watch the event. The guidelines can be found on the Town of Monument website.

Outside of the parade, there are plenty of activities to engage in.

Palmer Lake Elementary School is hosting a digital and in-person fun run. The 36th annual rendition of this event encourages attendees to, hop, skip, run, walk, and gallop around in support of Palmer Lake Elementary/]. Registration for the event can be completed here.

Starting at 10 a.m. you can peruse the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Street Fair. The fair will include festival foods, art, local businesses, and non-profit vendors.

Elsewhere, you can visit the Family Friendly Beer Garden. Located in Limbach Park, the garden is open to all ages, but people must be 21 or older to purchase and consume alcohol. No outside beverages will be permitted in the park.

Simultaneously, Limbach Park will also be host to live musicians. The Colorado musicians will be playing at the Limbach Park Bandshell. The musical lineup can be found on the Town of Monument website.

Most events on the day will end around 5 p.m. and there will be no fireworks shows as fireworks are not permitted within town limits.

