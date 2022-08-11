Monument police officer transported to hospital after potential narcotics exposure

MONUMENT, CO — An officer with the Monument Police Department was transported to the hospital after the search and recovery of a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Thursday in a parking lot near 15909 Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument.

27-year-old Kaitlyn Lynch of Fulton, MS was found in the vehicle and was contacted by officers.

It was later found that Lynch had a warrant out for her arrest. Drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were found when officers contacted the suspect.

During the search, one officer began not feeling well and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The officer was released a few hours later and is recovering well.

Lynch was arrested on both narcotics and other pending charges as well as the warrant.

It is not currently known what narcotics the officer came into contact with.

