Monument Police looking for 14-year-old runaway

MONUMENT — Monument Police need the public's help to locate a 14-year-old runaway who has high-functioning autism.

The runaway is Natsuo Raymos Bugg a 14-year-old white male, he is approximately 5’05’’, 150 lbs, with blonde hair with blue eyes.

Officers say they responded to the Blizzard Valley Trail area at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Natsuo was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday wearing grey shoes, and glasses, and carrying multiple backpacks.

Natsuo has also not had proper administration of necessary medication.

If you have any information, please contact Corporal Rachael Braaten at 719-433-4736, rbraaten@tomgov.org or

Sergeant Melikian at 719-433-2154, gmelikian@tomgov.org

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.