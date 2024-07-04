Monument kicks off the Fourth of July with a parade

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument residents dressed as Uncle Sam, Lady Liberty and Ben Franklin took to Main Street this morning for a Fourth of July parade!

News5 was there to catch up with a few members of the Tri-Lakes Little League All-Stars about their favorite things about the Fourth of July.

WATCH: Tri-Lakes Little League members share favorite things about July 4th

Monument's Fourth of July celebrations didn't end after the parade though. The town also offered plenty of food, art and music for people to enjoy throughout the day.

