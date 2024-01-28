Monument Fire updates fleet with new engine and ambulance

MONUMENT, Colorado — The Monument Fire Department updated its flee with the addition of a new ambulance and wildland fire engine. Crews held a push-in ceremony Saturday at Station 1 on Highway 105 in Monument.

The new ambulance is an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance and replaces an aging unit from the department's fleet. Fire Chief Andy Kovacs explained the new Type-3 fire expands the department's capability to fight wildfires. The 2023 International Chassis 4x4 can travel off-road while carrying 500 gallons of water. The engine is equipped with pump-and-roll technology allows it to spray water as it is driving.

"It's really a force multiplier for our wildland fire fighting response here not only in the Monument Fire District but in El Paso County and beyond," Kovacs said.

The fire district operates three ALS ambulances from Stations 1, 4, and 5. Each is staffed with a firefighter EMT and a firefighter paramedic.



