Monument board approves investigation into electioneering

MONUMENT, Colorado — The Monument Town Council voted Tuesday evening in favor of a resolution to investigatethe alleged misuse of taxpayer money during the run-up to November's election.

As News 5 first reported Friday, a campaign finance report filed after the election revealed the town paid a local printer $2,500 for campaign yard signs and door hangers with the words "Vote Yes" in reference to the town's home rule charter amendment. The ballot question subsequently passed.

The expenditure appears to violate the Colorado Fair Campaign Practices Act which prohibits state and local governments from spending taxpayer money on political campaigns.

"What matters to me is that the taxpayers' dollars were spent without their permission on one side of a ballot issue," said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott.

"The investigation should be conducted. I think the way we went about it was completely the wrong way to go about it," added Mayor-Elect Mitch LaKind.

The board also voted to postpone hiring an outside attorney to investigate the issue.