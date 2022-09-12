Monkeypox and COVID vaccine clinics in Pueblo throughout September

PUEBLO, CO — As it stands Monkeypox continues to spread throughout the United States. The total world cases stand at 57,995, with nearly half of those 21,984 of them being in the US.

While cases appear to continue to grow the Colorado Department of Public Health is stepping up to make sure all those who need a vaccine get one.

The mobile vaccination clinics that will be taking place across Southern Colorado this month are encouraging individuals to get boosted for COVID-19 and monkeypox for those who are eligible.

For those in Southern Colorado the vaccination clinics in Pueblo will be as follows:

Wednesday, September 14

Pueblo Soup Kitchen

422 W. 7th, Pueblo, CO 81003

8 AM - 12 PM

Sign up for an appointment

Thursday, September 19

Health Solutions 41

Montebello Rd., Pueblo, CO 81001

9 AM - 6 PM

Monday, September 26

Colorado Health Network

807 N. Greenwood St., Suite 200, Pueblo, CO 81003

9 AM - 7 PM

If you are interested in your eligibility and receiving a monkeypox vaccine you can fill out this form.

