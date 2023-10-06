Monday memorial set for fallen State Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval

PUEBLO — Fallen Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval's memorial service will be held Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Praise Assembly of God Church in Pueblo, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC).

The CDOC is advising the public to arrive between 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

A procession was held as Guerin Sandoval was transported from Colorado Springs to her hometown in Pueblo on Monday.

She died from injuries after she was hit by a vehicle alongside one of her colleagues last week. Law enforcement said they were serving a warrant on Justin Kula, the man who allegedly hit the two officers.

Kula was arrested after a blue alert went out to the community to be on the lookout for him.

He is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $250,000 bond with an advisement hearing late Tuesday afternoon. Kula has an extensive criminal history in Colorado and Texasaccording to court records.

Officer Guerin Sandoval was a member of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office from 2007-2019. She was also awarded the 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.