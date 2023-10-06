Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Monday memorial set for fallen State Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval

The death of parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval, identified by the Executive Director of the Department of Corrections this afternoon, is a loss that is being felt across the state and the law enforcement community. She was the victim of a deadly hit and run from a fleeing suspect.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 08:48:51-04

PUEBLO — Fallen Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval's memorial service will be held Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Praise Assembly of God Church in Pueblo, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC).

The CDOC is advising the public to arrive between 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

A procession was held as Guerin Sandoval was transported from Colorado Springs to her hometown in Pueblo on Monday.

She died from injuries after she was hit by a vehicle alongside one of her colleagues last week. Law enforcement said they were serving a warrant on Justin Kula, the man who allegedly hit the two officers.

Kula was arrested after a blue alert went out to the community to be on the lookout for him.

He is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $250,000 bond with an advisement hearing late Tuesday afternoon. Kula has an extensive criminal history in Colorado and Texasaccording to court records.

Officer Guerin Sandoval was a member of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office from 2007-2019. She was also awarded the 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pumpkin Patch Guide 480x360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023