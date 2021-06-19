Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial currently in southern Colorado

items.[0].videoTitle
A mobile memorial dedicated to America's heroes is in Walsenburg.
Posted at 7:46 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 21:46:36-04

WALSENBURG — A mobile memorial dedicated to America's heroes is currently in Walsenburg.

The moving Vietnam Wall is at the Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center off Highway 160.

The memorial replicates the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington DC but gives people all over the US the chance to visit the memorial without having to take a trip to the nation's capital.

"It's overwhelming really, to see more than just names because you have experienced fellowship with these guys throughout the war and the time you were there, it was a brotherhood," Dannie Ray Turner, a Vietnam War Veteran said.

The wall will be at the Regional Health Center through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community