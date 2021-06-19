Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial currently in southern Colorado

WALSENBURG — A mobile memorial dedicated to America's heroes is currently in Walsenburg.

The moving Vietnam Wall is at the Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center off Highway 160.

The memorial replicates the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington DC but gives people all over the US the chance to visit the memorial without having to take a trip to the nation's capital.

"It's overwhelming really, to see more than just names because you have experienced fellowship with these guys throughout the war and the time you were there, it was a brotherhood," Dannie Ray Turner, a Vietnam War Veteran said.

The wall will be at the Regional Health Center through Sunday.