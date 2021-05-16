Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Fremont County this week

FREMONT COUNTY — Free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be traveling around Fremont County this week. The mobile clinic will make three stops, one in Florence, and the other two in Cañon City.

The mobile clinics are part of Gov. Jared Polis' "vaccines for all" campaign, which focuses on expanding vaccine access for communities across Colorado.

The clinics taking place this week are free and walk-up appointments will be accepted, but you can also book in advance by clicking on the links below. The clinics will be offering the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson and Johnson vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 years old and up, along with parental consent. Insurance is not required to get a vaccine at this week's mobile clinics.

Sunday, May 16



Florence Fire Department: 300 W Main St.

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18



Fremont County Department of Human Services: 172 Justice Center Rd.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19



Cañon City High School: 1313 College Ave.

12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

