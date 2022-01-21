Watch
MLK Bypass in Colorado Springs shut down due to a shooting

Posted at 9:38 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 23:52:06-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday night the MLK Bypass was shut down in both directions between Union and Circle due to a shooting.

This happened at around 9:30 p.m.

At least one person was sent to the hospital, and police are searching for at least two suspects. News 5 has not learned how severe the injuries are.

Police tell News 5 that they expect the area to be shut down for some time, and are advising motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

