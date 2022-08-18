Mitchell High School employee placed on administrative leave following criminal charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — Criminal charges have been brought against Mitchell High School employee Sarah Jones.

D11 Superintendent Michael Gaal said Jones has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior and criminal charges.

"Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of all students," said Superintendent Gaal. "These alleged charges are egregious and violate state statutes and D11 Board of Education policies, and we will continue to work in collaboration with investigators to protect our students."

Administrators with D11 and Mitchell High School are working with CSPD while the investigation continues.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.