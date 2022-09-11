Watch Now
Mission Warrior Ranch hosts a rodeo to give veterans the experience of being a cowboy

Local non-profit helps to give veterans a new sense of purpose
Mike McCave says that he struggled to find purpose after leaving the military. Now, his non-profit aims to turn more veterans into cowboys
A veteran cowboy hopes to rope a steer
Posted at 5:59 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 19:59:25-04

PEYTON — On Sunday afternoon, crowds from Peyton came out to support Mission Warrior Ranch at their first rodeo and auction.

Founder of the local non-profit, Mike McCave, says that he struggled with finding a sense of purpose after he was forced to leave the military due to an injury.

Now, he works at the Mission Warrior Ranch where veterans can go through a program that teaches them how to be a cowboy, connects them with the agricultural business, and helps them find internships.

"Now I help veterans just to find purpose and link them up with the agricultural community. We go to different ranches throughout the West, and we have a vocational program. So today, it was really just getting the veterans and the community involved in a great sport," says McCave.

Today, many of the veterans that performed in the rodeo had no experience doing something like that in front of a crowd but it was an opportunity to experience what cowboy life could be like.

Mission Warrior Ranch's rodeo and auction go to support the organization and honor veterans of 9/11.

If you'd like to learn more about their work, you can visit the Mission Warrior Ranch website here.

