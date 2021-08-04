Watch
MISSING: Police searching for two children last seen in Colorado Springs

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
10-year-old Alexis Jordan (Left) and 1 year old Amari Jordan (right)
Posted at 4:28 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:37:08-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are looking for two missing children last seen in Colorado Springs. 10-year-old Alexis Jordan and 1-year-old Amari Jordan.

They were last seen Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 around 10:30 a.m. with Stacie Kirkbride on Spotted Tail Dr. near the Colorado Springs Airport.

41-year-old Stacie Kirkbride

Alexis was last seen wearing an army green T-shirt with possibly a pick tank top and black leggings. Stacie was last seen wearing a Kum and Go hooded sweatshirt and grey leopard print pants. It is unknown what Amari was last seen wearing.

The CBI believes they are driving in a Gray Saturn Vue with white driver-side paneling, with a Colorado license plate reading: BVH846.

Call the police if you have any information.

