Missing Indigenous Person alert issued for girl last seen Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing indigenous person alert issued for a girl last seen Monday in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Kayleen Savage. Savage is approximately 5-foot-2, and 95 lbs.

According to the department, Savage was last seen at 3100 Starlight Cir, in Colorado Springs.

Savage was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip-up jacket with a white logo, and red and white Jordan 6 retro tennis shoes. Kayleen also has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm, and on the right side of her neck that says, "purpose."

Anyone with information on Kayleen or her whereabouts call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

