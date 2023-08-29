Missing indigenous person alert issued for Fountain teenager last seen Sunday

FOUNTAIN, CO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing indigenous person alert for a Fountain teenager.

16-year-old Tatiana Aguilar-Gonzales has been missing since Sunday, August 17th according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Tatiana has brown hair, brown eyes, has pierced ears, and is 5'07" and 120lbs.

CBI says she was last seen at a residence in the area of Legend Oak Drive and Fiona Lane in Fountain.

Tatianna was last seen in tan khaki pants and a blue crop top.

If you see Tatiana, call 911 or the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555.

