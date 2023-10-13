Missing child last seen in Fountain on Friday afternoon

FOUNTAIN — 11-year-old Alexander "Alex" Chlarson was last seen at 1400 Prado Drive at 2:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Alex has black hair and brown eyes and is described as 5'3' and 170 lbs.

Alex was last seen wearing a white hoodie with anime characters on it with black shorts.

Please contact the El Paso County Communications Center at (719)390-5555 if you see Alex or know where he is located.

