Missing 17-year-old last seen at Fox Run Park

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Gregory "Davis" McElheny.

McElheny was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. Monday at Fox Run Park wearing all black.

According to authorities, McElheny is 5'8", weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 719-390-5555.

— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 19, 2022

