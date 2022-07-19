Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Missing 17-year-old last seen at Fox Run Park

Gregory McElheny - MISSING
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Gregory McElheny - MISSING
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 20:53:56-04

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Gregory "Davis" McElheny.

McElheny was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. Monday at Fox Run Park wearing all black.

According to authorities, McElheny is 5'8", weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 719-390-5555.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation