Missing 13-year old last seen in Falcon

Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 22, 2022
FALCON — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 13-year-old Amaya Andino-Singletary.

Andino-Singletary was last seen around 9:30 PM in the 11600 block of Owl Place in Fountain.

Andino-Singletary was wearing a green hooded sweater and gray white polka dot pants.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555
