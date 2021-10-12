Miss Colorado uses her platform to help those struggling with self-image, ADHD

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are just two months away from the 100th anniversary of the Miss America competition and Miss Colorado is using her platform to raise awareness on important issues before the big competition.

Miss Colorado and active-duty All Source Intelligence Analyst for the US Army, Maura Spence-Carroll spent years dealing with an eating disorder and ADHD. After dealing with bullies for several years, Maura took the advice her mother offered her.

“Unfortunately, it’s one thing that you just have to accept that the people who are bullying you aren’t any better than you and they’re honestly just trying to make themselves feel better and so when I was a kid and I was being bullied, I really thought that I was the odd man out and something was wrong with me and it wasn’t until I was older and I looked back and realized I was a weird kid but I realize now it’s good, it’s an asset to me, because if everyone was the same, how boring would the world be?” said Maura.

Maura realized social media is just a highlight reel and she is encouraging people to acknowledge this and to be their authentic selves. Since making this realization, Maura has been able to reach for the stars. She says being an active-duty All Source Intelligence Analyst for the US Army is something that has helped shape her.

“I’ve been in for three years now and I didn’t think that I would compete in Miss America while I was in because it just seemed like the two wouldn’t mix but I decided to compete for Miss Colorado this year not thinking that I would actually be crowned Miss Colorado. Here I am, though, first active-duty soldier to compete in Miss America,” said Maura.

Recently, the Miss America organization released its first nutrition and wellness program, something that Maura is actively involved in. She hopes she can inspire those struggling with self-image and self-esteem to overcome these obstacles.

