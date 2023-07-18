Miss Colorado awarded with a brand new vehicle for military and pageant duties

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A local dealership is awarding the recently crowned Miss. Colorado 2023, Madison Marsh with a brand new vehicle.

Marsh is the first military officer to hold the Miss Colorado title, according to the National Miss America competition, and the first cadet at The United States Air Force Academy to win a pageant like Miss Colorado.

The vehicle comes from Mike Maroon Honda of Colorado Springs and presented Madison with keys to her new vehicle by U.S. Marine Veteran, and Mike Maroone Honda Operating Partner, Jeff Bramhall.

"As I go throughout my year continuing to like drive this car, not just as a gift but as something enabling me reaching people that are either a part of the military community or have never seen a woman in uniform before and that's exactly what this car's going to allow me to do," Miss Colorado, Madison Marsh.

Bramhall says the gift represents the continued support that the community should show for supporting service members and highlights the commitments Marsh has made in changing the perceptions of women in the military.

