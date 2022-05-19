Misdemeanor and petty offense filed against Colorado Springs Officer accused of tracking husband

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police officer previously facing a fifth-degree felony charge of stalking is now only facing lesser charges of misdemeanor unauthorized computer access and second-degree official misconduct, a petty offense. The new charges were filed this morning in an El Paso County courtroom.

Stephanie Landreneau was arrested earlier this month following an investigation into allegations she was using department and personal equipment to keep tabs on her estranged husband as he was having a relationship with another officer.

According to the affidavit, Landreneau is married to another officer but he moved out in March of 2022.

The document released alleged Landreneau used tracking software for personal cell phones, police department-issued equipment, and logins to track her husband's location and review body-worn camera footage.

Information collected by the investigator officer states she used her husband's department logins to access the information. The affidavit says Stephanie found out about her husband's relationship with the other officer through body-worn camera audio and overheard a phone conversation that was "sexual in nature."

She was also accused of contacting the other female officer repeatedly to ask who she was with.

At the time of her arrest, Landreneau was assigned as a patrol officer in the Sand Creek Division. She has been employed by CSPD since June 2016. In addition to the arrest, Landreneau has been placed on administrative leave.

Under Colorado law, a fifth-degree felony carries a maximum punishment of 1-3 years in prison, with additional penalties for enhanced factors. A class two misdemeanor charge of unauthorized computer access carries a penalty up to 364 days in jail.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.