Miners Pumpkin Patch offers a family fun experience

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Miners Pumpkin Patch at the Western Museum of Mining and industry also opened this weekend.

This is the 5th year that the museum has held a pumpkin patch. Their pumpkin patch includes a children's straw maze, giant slide, corn bins, life-sized Jenga, Battleship, cornhole, ladder ball, and more family games. They also offer vintage apple cider with hayrides, gold panning, and mining machine demonstrations.

And you don't want to miss out on the pumpkin catapult and pumpkin smashing!

Admission is $12 or you can pre-purchase for $10 online, pumpkins are $5 each but children 3 and under are free.

If you buy your tickets at the gate, the cost is $12.

The money supports the museum and keeps many of the historic pieces of mining machinery working.

The mining patch is open every Saturday this month from 9 AM until 4 PM.

_____

