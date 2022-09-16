Mineral Palace was once a crown jewel in Pueblo's history

PUEBLO — It was a crown jewel in Pueblo's history and now El Pueblo History Museum has an exhibit on Mineral Palace.

The palace housed the world's largest collection of rocks, metals, and gems during its time. It opened in 1891 and was demolished in 1943 because repairs were getting expensive

The exhibit has artifacts and displays sharing the legacy of the palace. A park was named in its honor near downtown.

"So many people have a personal connection to that park but don't really know where it came from or how it touched other people's lives and honestly how it has touched thousands of lives for the last hundred years," said Devin Flores with the El Pueblo History Museum.

The exhibit will be open until spring 2024.

And Saturday, September 17th is free as part of the Smithsonian's annual free museum day.

