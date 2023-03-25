Watch Now
Millions of fish stocked at Lake Pueblo Friday

New fish are being created by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The annual walleye spawn is underway at Lake Pueblo. It'll help anglers have fish to catch at ponds and lakes across Colorado and some of the surrounding states. Photojournalist Carl Winder shows us the spawning process.
Posted at 7:43 PM, Mar 24, 2023
LAKE PUEBLO, CO — A southern Colorado ecosystem saw a big boost in wildlife Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been at work restocking fish across the state but today Photojournalist Carl Winder was able to get up close and personnel with agents from CPW as they restock walleye in Lake Pueblo.

According to CPW Southeast Region, their goal is to stock over 100 million walleye in front range reservoirs, while trading with neighboring states and other species. Not only is this vital for angling, but this provides over $2 billion to Colorado's economy each year.
