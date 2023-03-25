Millions of fish stocked at Lake Pueblo Friday

LAKE PUEBLO, CO — A southern Colorado ecosystem saw a big boost in wildlife Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been at work restocking fish across the state but today Photojournalist Carl Winder was able to get up close and personnel with agents from CPW as they restock walleye in Lake Pueblo.

According to CPW Southeast Region, their goal is to stock over 100 million walleye in front range reservoirs, while trading with neighboring states and other species. Not only is this vital for angling, but this provides over $2 billion to Colorado's economy each year.

____

