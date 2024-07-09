Millions have watched this wholesome moment when a baby sees her mom – a former KOAA5 sports reporter – on TV

An adorable video of a baby seeing her mom – former KOAA5 now Denver7 sports reporter Bradey King – on television for the first time has racked up more than 10 million views on social media.

In the video, King can be seen on the TV in a recorded segment reporting on the BMW Championship coming to Castle Pines Golf Club next month. It will mark the first time in nearly two decades that Colorado has hosted a pro golf tournament, and will also be a homecoming for Denver-area native and Valor Christian grad Wyndham Clark.

The camera then pans to King’s five-month-old daughter, Goldie, donning a huge smile seeing her mom on TV for the first time.

Check out the video below or at the top of this story.

Adorable! Reporter's baby sees mom on TV for the first time

King recorded the video and shared it on June 25. It had over 5 million views on Instagram and nearly 5 million views on TikTok as of the morning of July 8.

Hear from Clark on the BMW Championship coming to Castle Pines in King’s original report in the video player below: