Millions have watched this wholesome moment when a baby sees her mom – a former KOAA5 sports reporter – on TV

Denver7 sports reporter Bradey King shared the video of her 5-month-old daughter, Goldie, donning a big smile seeing her mom on television.
An adorable video of a baby seeing her mom – Denver7 sports reporter Bradey King – on television for the first time has racked up more than 10 million views on social media.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 09, 2024

An adorable video of a baby seeing her mom – former KOAA5 now Denver7 sports reporter Bradey King – on television for the first time has racked up more than 10 million views on social media.

In the video, King can be seen on the TV in a recorded segment reporting on the BMW Championship coming to Castle Pines Golf Club next month. It will mark the first time in nearly two decades that Colorado has hosted a pro golf tournament, and will also be a homecoming for Denver-area native and Valor Christian grad Wyndham Clark.

The camera then pans to King’s five-month-old daughter, Goldie, donning a huge smile seeing her mom on TV for the first time.

King recorded the video and shared it on June 25. It had over 5 million views on Instagram and nearly 5 million views on TikTok as of the morning of July 8.

