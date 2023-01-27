Military veteran who volunteered in Ukraine reacts to US sending tanks

COLORADO SPRINGS— A Coast Guard veteran volunteered to help train Ukrainian medics for six months after the war broke out. Ryan Ulrich often helped wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

Ulrich said he supports the US sending tanks to Ukraine to help his friends still there.

"They will take [any help] with open arms every time and will be incredibly grateful for it," said Ulrich.

He understands the concerns.

"Sending billions of dollars over to Ukraine when that money could be, you know, [used] fixing up our own military," said Ulrich.

Ulrich said there is some fear of sending US military soldiers next.

"I would hate for somebody's son or daughter to have to go over there without a choice," said Ulrich.

Right now, Ulrich volunteers at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs.

Ulrich said he's willing to go back and fight with Ukraine.

"After it's all sad and done, if this is still going on, which I hope to God it isn't, but if it is and I get the offer again, I'll definitely go back," said Ulrich.

Ulrich's nonprofit he went to Ukraine with is still there, actively helping those in need. If you're interested in volunteering, click here.

____

